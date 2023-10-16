More Ukrainians believe in conflict between military, political leadership: poll

The number of Ukrainians that believe in an alleged conflict between the military and political leadership has increased in a year, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published on Monday, has shown.

While last September, only 14 percent of Ukrainians agreed that there were "serious conflicts" between the Ukrainian political leadership and the Armed Forces Command, the figure now stands at 32 percent.

Over half of Ukrainians surveyed, however, concurred that the military and political leadership work "in a coordinated manner as a team with the common aim of winning the war".

The poll encompassed 1,010 people aged 18 and older in different regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology said that despite the war conditions and possible statistical error, the results still retain "high representativeness".

The Ukrainian defence ministry earlier said that the narrative of an alleged conflict between the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the presidential office is being spread by Russia.

