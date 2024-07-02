Orban asks Zelenskyy to consider ceasefire and negotiations in Kyiv

Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/ ZOLTAN FISCHER)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban respects President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula but considers it too lengthy to implement. At a press conference in Kyiv, the head of the Hungarian government stated that he is offering Ukraine alternative options to end the war.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Orban noted that he proposed an immediate ceasefire to Zelenskyy for further negotiations.

"We highly value all of President Zelenskyy's initiatives for achieving peace. I told him that these initiatives require a lot of time, and I asked the president to consider whether we could approach this a bit differently: stop the fire, and then negotiate with Russia, as a ceasefire would accelerate the pace of these negotiations," he said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister thanked the Ukrainian president for listening to him and assured that during Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council, Budapest would be "at Ukraine's disposal."

For his part, Zelenskyy mentioned that Hungary supported the final communiqué of the Peace Summit, thanking the country for this. According to him, this demonstrates "Hungary's readiness to be effective in restoring real long-term security."

Read also: Netherlands approves export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. First to arrive "soon"