Orbán says it is "unclear" who attacked whom in Russia's war against Ukraine. Kyiv recalled the history

Sybiha responded to the Hungarian prime minister, recalling the country's participation in World War II on the side of the Nazis

Viktor Orban (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Hungary's pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that in the Russian war against Ukraine, it is allegedly "not entirely clear who attacked whom". In response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha compared this is the case with Budapest's participation in World War II on the side of Nazi Germany.

Orbán made his statement while commenting on the issue of a loan to Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets. The politician called it a deception that Western countries believe that the war can be waged without spending any money, and that after its end the costs will be compensated by the Russians in the form of reparations.

"They are having breakfast at home, drinking coffee and thinking how morally right it is that a small country that was attacked is not so small, and it is not entirely clear who attacked whom, in any case, we are now helping a country that has been attacked, and it costs us nothing. But in the end, they will pay," reported his words HVG media.

In response, Sybiha quipped that the question of who attacked whom in this war is as "not clear" as it was for the Hungarian leadership in 1939.

In that year, the Second World War began with Nazi Germany's attack on Poland. During the war, Hungary was an ally of the Third Reich.

"Stop insulting us! We will not let you drag us into your war!" the Hungarian foreign minister later wrote Péter Szijjártó, responding to Sybiha's post.

Szijjártó also speculated again on the topic of gas and electricity import to Ukraine via Hungary.