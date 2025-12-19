Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky ironically reacted to the statements of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about allegedly "averting the immediate threat of war". Posts of the corresponding content publicized in the social network X.

In the morning, the Hungarian prime minister commented on the results of the European Council meeting on December 18.

"We managed to prevent an immediate threat of war. We did not allow Europe to declare war on Russia using Russian assets," Orban wrote.

He added that this plan would have allegedly dragged Europe into war and imposed a financial burden on Hungary.

"At the same time, 24 member states have decided to provide Ukraine with a military loan for the next two years. If Ukraine is unable to repay the loan, these European countries will have to cover its payments," Orban added.

He stated that Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic decided not to join the process.

"The bad news is that preparations for war in Brussels are clearly continuing. Hungary remains the voice of peace in Europe and will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used to finance Ukraine. Only a government of patriots can guarantee peace and ensure that Hungarian funds do not go to Ukraine," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Polish Foreign Minister with irony responded to Orban's cynical statements. In response, Sikorski wrote: "Congratulations," adding a photo of the Order of Lenin.

On December 16, a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry responded to the statement of the spokesperson of Russian Foreign Minister Zakharova, who saw Lenin's merit in the country's existence. He believes it is significant that the Russian Foreign Ministry, which seeks to protect Orban, is once again resorting to falsifying history.

Sikorsky in response to Zakharova compared Lenin with the Russian dictator Putin.