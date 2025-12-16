Maria Zakharova (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has responded to the statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who credited Soviet dictator Vladimir Lenin with the country's existence. The Russian official posted on the social network X responded Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wierzor.

He believes it is significant that the Russian Foreign Ministry, which seeks to protect the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is again resorting to falsifying history.

"If Poland had owed its independence to Lenin, the Polish-Soviet war of 1920 would have been a Russian humanitarian operation, or, according to this logic, a 'special military operation,'" Wierzior wrote.

The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman added that in the real world, it was Poland that stopped Bolshevik expansion.

"Polish independence was not a gift from Lenin, just as the Soviet presence in Central Europe was not 'liberation'. This history lesson shows Poland's free choice: our place is in NATO," he summarized.

On December 15, Zakharova, commenting on Orban's public disputes with the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorskywrote: "Sikorski forgot that if it were not for Lenin, there would be no Poland."

She added that "the Bolsheviks gave the Poles exactly what they promised – an independent state."

"So Lenin is in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state. And modern Poland could also be called 'Poland named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin'. Warsaw should definitely not forget this," the official of the aggressor state said.