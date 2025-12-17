26 member states have shown support for Ukraine's path to the EU, and only Hungary continues to oppose it

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA/SADAK SOUICI)

Hungary has blocked the EU's annual enlargement statement at its last meeting this year – the government did not support a positive assessment of Ukraine's efforts on the path to European integration. About said minister for European Affairs of Denmark Marie Bøhre.

"We tried to reach the Council's conclusions, but unfortunately, we failed. Hungary is preventing us from reaching these conclusions. Our attempts to find a solution have been rejected, and I am very sorry about that. the 26 member states have shown strong support for Ukraine, and Ukraine is fulfilling its promises," Bierre said.

German Minister for European Affairs Gunther Kriechbaum called Hungary's actions "increasingly destructive." transmits DW, and accused the government in Budapest of obstructing EU decisions.

According to some members of the Council, such actions send the wrong signal to EU candidate countries. Bier said that Europe wants these states to choose the EU, not Russia. According to her, the candidate countries deserve to join because they are achieving good results.

At the December 16 meeting, in addition to enlargement, they discussed preparations for the European Council meeting, where the key issue will be to ensure continued funding for Ukraine, including "reparations loans."

"This is in many ways a historic and decisive week for Europe. It is absolutely essential for Ukraine and for European security to find a solution for Ukraine," Bierre said.