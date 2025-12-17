Maria Zakharova credited Vladimir Lenin with the existence of Poland, and the country's foreign minister responded with sarcasm

Poles should thank the Soviet dictator Vladimir Lenin for the creation of Poland as much as Ukrainians should thank the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland said Radoslav Sikorsky. This is his opinion expressed on the social network X, commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"I explain to Russian propagandists that Lenin was not only the creator of modern Poland, but also a friend of Polish children. Because once he was shaving in Poronin when a school excursion was passing by. He could have slit the children's throats with a razor, but he didn't," Sikorski wrote.

He added sarcastically that Putin "is also a benefactor of Ukraine."

Sikorsky joked that the Russian dictator could have dropped a nuclear bomb on Kyiv, but he hadn't dropped one yet.

"The competition for the Nobel Peace Prize will be fierce," he summarized.

On December 15, Zakharova, commenting on the public controversy of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Polish Foreign Minister, wrote: "Sikorski has forgotten that if it were not for Lenin, there would be no Poland."

She added that "the Bolsheviks gave the Poles exactly what they promised – an independent state."

"So Lenin is in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state. And modern Poland could also be called 'Poland named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin'. Warsaw should definitely not forget this," the official of the aggressor state said.

On December 16, a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, commenting on scandalous statement Zakharova, accused her of falsifying history.