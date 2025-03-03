Orban slams Europe for pushing Ukraine war after London summit

The Hungarian prime minister, who traditionally opposes any military aid to Ukraine and tries to block it, criticized the London summit's decision

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA/ FRIEDEMANN VOGEL)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused European leaders of wanting to continue Russia’s war with Ukraine, following a summit in London on March 2.

"European leaders decided in London today that they want to go on with the war instead of opting for peace. They decided that Ukraine must continue the war. This is bad, dangerous and mistaken. Hungary remains on the side of peace," he wrote on X.

Orban also demanded the European Union start direct talks with Russia.

After the March 2 London summit, Ukraine’s Presidential Office reported that partners are eyeing NATO mechanisms as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine.

In the coming days, Ukraine and European allies will finalize a joint stance on ending the Russia-Ukraine war to present to the United States.