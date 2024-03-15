Orban again speaks about plan to "occupy" Brussels. Calls EU "destructive"

The Hungarian Prime Minister criticized immigration and LGBT rights, and also said that "Brussels is not the first empire to set its sights on Hungary"

Viktor Orban (Screenshot from the video)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again criticized Western countries, urging supporters to help him "occupy" Brussels in the upcoming European Parliament elections this summer, as reported by the Associated Press.

The politician made the statement on the anniversary of the 1848 Hungarian revolution against Habsburg rule.

Orban compared the European Union to "imperial occupiers." For him, the Western world is "a world of the source of unculture and destruction."

"They start wars, destroy worlds, redraw the borders of countries, and consume everything like locusts. We Hungarians live differently and want to live differently," the Hungarian leader said.

In addition, he criticized immigration and LGBT rights, and also said that "Brussels is not the first empire to set its sights on Hungary."

"The peoples of Europe today are afraid that Brussels will take away their freedom <...> If we want to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Hungary, we have no choice: we must occupy Brussels," Orban stated.

