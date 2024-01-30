Orban: Peace has a name – Donald Trump. I don't see anyone else stopping the war

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, 2019 (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that if Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. President, were in office in 2022, there would have been no war in Europe. He also considers Trump's approach to be "normal in international politics" for achieving deals based on national interests, as quoted by the French newspaper Le Point.

When asked about the potential victory of Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections and his role as a "good ally," Orban recalled that in the 2016 elections, everyone expected Hillary Clinton to win, but he then stated that Donald Trump "is needed in Europe."

"When Trump says 'Make America great again' or 'America first,' it legitimizes us to say 'Make Europe great again' and 'Europe first,'" stated the Hungarian PM.

He said that such an attitude is "normal in international politics" for reaching agreements based on national interests. He also added that if Trump had been president of the United States in February 2022, there would have been no war in Europe.

"Today, apart from him, I don't see anyone in Europe or America who would be a strong enough leader to stop the war. Peace has a name – Donald Trump," he said, adding that Trump "was one of the most successful U.S. Presidents in foreign policy."

On December 20, Orban expressed support for Trump after a court ruled that he was ineligible to serve as president.

