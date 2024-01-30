Hungarian FM did not say anything bad, although he could have done – Ukrainian FM Kuleba

There is mistrust between Ukraine and Hungary "due to various circumstances," Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba stressed

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine managed to "get the maximum" from the meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Monday in Uzhhorod, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with news agency Ukrinform.

The meeting was "timely and useful", and Szijjártó "didn't say anything bad".

"He could have done. I want to stress that he correctly emphasized the territorial integrity – that Hungary recognizes and respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He noted that "concerns about each other's intentions" were discussed at the meeting.

"We explained everything to each other. Hungarians distrust us, we distrust them due to various circumstances, that's understandable. And the fact that we talked through everything, I think it's very important," the diplomat concluded.

On January 29, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary and his team arrived in Uzhhorod for negotiations that lasted more than six hours.

During the briefing after the meeting in Uzhhorod, in particular, Szijjártó avoided a direct answer to the question whether Hungary is ready to change its position on this issue, noting that "this is not a bilateral issue."

Also, Hungary's top diplomat stated that Budapest formulated an 11-point request to Ukraine regarding the rights of national minorities. In particular, the country asks Kyiv to reinstate the rights of its national minority, which it enjoyed until 2015.