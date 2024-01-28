Answer to Pistorius by German gunsmiths: We can produce weapons in large quantities – give the order

The head of communications at Hensoldt, the company that produces the radar equipment for IRIS-T, said that they can produce weapons "quickly and in large quantities"

Boris Pistorius (Photo: ERA)

German arms manufacturers have responded to the words of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who explained the shortage of military supplies to Ukraine by the slow production of military materials. They emphasized that the industry is currently able to produce weapons quickly and in large quantities, according to Bild article.

In an interview with Bild on January 25, Pistorius said that the federal government would depend on the arms industry for supplies to Ukraine.

"The industry is trying incredibly hard, but it is still in pre-war mode. It's just not happening that fast," the minister said.

Businessmen reacted to this, in particular at Hensoldt, which produces radar equipment for the IRIS-T air defense system used in Ukraine, reacted to these words.

The company's head of communications, Joachim Schranzhofer, said that since February 24, 2022, the company's thinking has "changed rapidly and fundamentally." He emphasized that they have the ability to produce weapons "quickly and in large volumes, it just requires orders to be issued."

Hans Christoph Atzpodien, head of the German Federal Association of the Security and Defense Industry (BDSV), also disagrees with the minister. In particular, he emphasized that "immediately after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense asked us to do everything possible to make sure that the Bundeswehr was ready to act."

"At that time, many of our companies made efforts-sometimes at their own risk-to improve the Bundeswehr's equipment as quickly as possible," he said.

Atspodien believes that the government is to blame, because "at first, almost nothing could be ordered for budgetary reasons," so companies took risks by expanding capacity without the prospect of a firm order. At the same time, he acknowledged that the situation has improved dramatically since Pistorius took office.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger emphasized the good cooperation between the federal government and the arms industry. He noted that in 2023 alone, Rheinmetall received orders or framework agreements from the federal government worth more than €10 billion for the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. According to him, this amount will increase to 15 billion in 2024.

At the same time, he disagreed with the accusation of slow deliveries and emphasized that the pace is fast.

"The pace is fast: what used to take ten years is now achieved in a few months. We will build a new ammunition factory in Germany in record time to create strategic security of supply," Papperger said.

Niels Beyer, a spokesman for Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems from Kiel, which, among other things, builds submarines and frigates, said that it is planned to turn the city in northern Germany, Wismar, into a place for the construction of new submarines and frigates. However, he said, the appropriate commissions from the federal government and investment are crucial for full activation.

"So we are ready when the federal government needs us," Beyer added.

On January 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country would supply Ukraine with €7 billion worth of military goods in 2024.

Germany continues to consistently refuse to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Taurus cruise missiles. On January 17, the Bundestag failed to vote on a draft resolution on the supply of Taurus to Ukraine, but the joint bill remains in force – a vote can take place by February 22.

The Bundestag expressed concerns about the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus, saying that if the missiles were transferred to Germany, they would "disappear" and that Berlin currently does not have the capacity to produce Taurus in the foreseeable future. The Taurus manufacturer denied this, saying that it would be able to replenish stocks as soon as possible.

January 19 Pistorius said that Berlin could not increase military aid to Ukraine, as some Western allies would like, because it has already given "everything and more."

On January 24, the German Defense Minister says that his country will continue to help Ukraine in 2024. In particular, he said, Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers and supply tanks and other equipment.

Also in the above-mentioned interview, German Defense Minister Pistorius said that Russia has switched to a military economy, but his country does not need it. He also emphasized that today Germany sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine almost every day.