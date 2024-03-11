Oppenheimer triumphs, Ukraine wins first Oscar at 2024 Academy Awards

The biopic Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan won the awards in seven nominations

Cillian Murphy with Oscar (Photo: EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Overnight, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony was held in Hollywood. LIGA.net publishes the full list of winners this time.

The judges awarded the statuette in the "Best Picture" category to the biopic Oppenheimer about the creator of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer. Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the "Best Actor" nomination for his role in this film.

The "Best Actress", according to the academy, was Emma Stone in the film Poor Things. The "Best Director" was the author of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan.

The "Best Supporting Actor" award went to Robert Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. "Best Supporting Actress" was Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in Poor Things.

In the "Best Documentary Feature" category, the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol about the Russian siege of the city won, marking the first "Oscar" in the history of Ukraine.

Other winners:

- The best documentary (short subject) – The Last Repair Shop;

- The best international feature film – The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer;

- The best animated feature – The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki;

- Best original screenplay – Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari;

- Best adapted screenplay – American Fiction, Cord Jefferson;

- Best scenery – Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima;

- Best make-up and hairsyling – Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston);

- The best production design – Poor Things;

- Best costume design – Poor Things;

- Best film editing – Jennifer Lame in Oppenheimer;

- Best cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema in Oppenheimer;

- Best original score – Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer;

- Best original song – Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, What Was I Made For? (Barbie);

- Best sound – The Zone of Interest.

The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation banned the showing of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer in Russia, because they "do not correspond to the moral values of Russians."

Director Charles Band, known for producing low-budget films, will take a comedic look at the cultural phenomenon Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The films Barbie and Oppenheimer gathered more than 500,000 viewers in two weeks of release in Ukrainian cinemas.