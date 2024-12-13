Over 2,000 Ukrainian troops poisoned by Russian chemicals: death toll revealed

More than 2,000 servicemembers suffered varying degrees of poisoning from known or unknown chemical substances, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Support Forces Command

Russian occupier (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been hospitalized with chemical poisoning caused by substances used by the Russian occupation forces, said Artem Vlasiuk, head of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection department at the Command of the Support Forces, during a briefing.

He noted that the poisoning cases include exposure to irritant agents like CS and CN, used in riot control munitions.

"Regarding the deceased servicemen, we unfortunately have three such lethal cases," Vlasiuk stated, adding that for all three, medical experts confirmed death due to acute poisoning by an unknown chemical substance.

For security reasons, Vlasiuk did not disclose the names of the deceased or their units.