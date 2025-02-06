Two thirds of Russian equipment disabled in January was by drones, Ukrainian army chief says

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Syrskyi's Telegram account)

Over half of Russian military equipment was disabled by Ukrainian drones in January, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, revealed during a meeting focused on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

"The frontline is defined by infantry positions. However, the increase and skillful use of drones allow us to keep the enemy away from our trenches and destroy them remotely. Therefore, we save the lives and health of our infantrymen," Syrskyi said.

The general also highlighted the need to improve coordination between drone units and general military units, and he reviewed reports on the performance of drone brigades and battalions.

In January, 66% of Russian military equipment was disabled by various types of strike drones. Overall, Ukrainian drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets in January compared to December 2024.

FPV drones accounted for the largest share of hits (49%). Leading units in this area include drone units from the 46th Airmobile Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade, and the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Syrskyi approved the decision to recognize commanders of drone units that have shown the best results in destroying enemy forces. He also reviewed reports on the capabilities of drone units, including the reorganization of regiments into brigades, the increased use of drones in mechanized brigades, and the introduction of new electronic warfare complexes and their compatibility with drones.

The development of a concept for the use of a separate brigade of unmanned systems within the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other organizational aspects related to the development of drone forces is in its final stages.