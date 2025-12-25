Over the past 12 years, more than 3200 people have been suspected of high treason – SBU

SSU (Illustrative photo: ssu.gov.ua)

Since 2014, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have served more than 3,200 people with a notice of suspicion of treason. This is stated in the SBU's response to an information request LIGA.net with reference to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2021, almost 500 people were notified of suspicion under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). At that time, indictments against more than 350 defendants were sent to the courts.

Between the beginning of 2022 and the end of 2025, SBU investigators served more than 2,700 people with treason notices. Indictments were submitted to courts against more than 2,500 suspects.

The SBU also noted that the law does not provide for the accounting of criminal proceedings according to certain criteria, including the professional affiliation of the defendants.