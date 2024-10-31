Overnight Russian missile attacks target Odesa Oblast: bridge in Zatoka struck

Russia hit the bridge over the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi estuary with missiles, and also attacked with Shahed drones in various regions

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo - Anatoliy Shkiniov, 108th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces)

Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine overnight, targeting Odesa Oblast and other areas with 43 drones, ballistic missiles, and aerial bombs, reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Russia attacked the bridge over the Dnistrovskyi Estuary in Zatoka of Odesa Oblast. Two ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23 were launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea, along with eight guided aerial missiles Kh-59/69 from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

In Odesa Oblast, the military shot down two Kh-59/69 missiles.

Additionally, the aggressor struck Kramatorsk with two ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23 from Rostov Oblast.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked with 43 Shaheds and other drones of unspecified type.

Air defense systems were active in the Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Poltava oblasts.

As of the morning, the downing of 17 enemy drones has been confirmed. 23 drones were lost on radar, and three drones returned to Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Overnight on Tuesday, Russian forces also attacked with strike drones. As a result of debris falling on a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, nine people were injured.

Late in the evening of Wednesday, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a nine-story building in Kharkiv, resulting in the death of two people, including a child, and injuries to dozens of people.