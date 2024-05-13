Pope again calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange "all prisoners for all"

For the first time, the pontiff proposed to do this on March 31. Ukraine then declared that Russia was not interested in returning its own people

Pope Francis (Photo: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI)

Pope Francis again called on Ukraine and Russia to exchange all prisoners, promising to facilitate the process, reported Vatican News.

"At the time when we celebrate the Ascension of the Risen Lord, who wants us to be free, and who sets us free, I again appeal for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, assuring that the Holy See remains ready to facilitate every effort in this regard, especially for those who are seriously wounded and sick," he said.

Francis also emphasized that he is praying for peace in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, and Myanmar.

This is not the first time that the Pope has called on Moscow and Kyiv to exchange prisoners on "all for all" model. This happened for the first time on March 31, the Catholic Easter Sunday. At that time, the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that the Ukrainian side has repeatedly declared its readiness, but the Russian Federation does not want to return its own people.

On January 10, 2024, the representative of the Council on Human Rights stated that, as of today, the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the "all for all" format is impossible, because the aggressor state is not interested in this.

On February 8, Ukraine returned home another 100 defenders from Russian captivity, marking the 51st exchange of prisoners of war.