Paratroopers show video of Russians' failed attempt to force the Seversky Donets River

The occupiers want to seize the bank of the Siverskyi Donets River near several settlements to deploy artillery and drones and to control roads

A Russian soldier (Photo: Russian propaganda media)

Russian occupation forces failed in their attempt to force the Siverskyi Donets River in Donetsk region. About this said 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanskaya brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the enemy attempted to ferry personnel across the river near the settlements of Dronivka, Platonivka and Zakitne, in particular from the direction of Yampil, using motorized rubber boats. The purpose of the operation was to gain a foothold on the coastal strip for further deployment of artillery and UAV units and to establish control over logistics routes.

Units of the 81st Brigade manage to detect the enemy in advance and attack both the occupiers and static targets.

"Such coordinated actions allow us to stop the advance of the Russians in the direction of Dronivka and other settlements located in the area of responsibility," the military added.

The military added that the overall situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st separate airmobile brigade is tense. The occupants are acting in small groups, trying to infiltrate into Dronivka and bypass Ukrainian positions via the Siversk-Zakitne road.

At the same time, attempts to bring in artillery and set up locations for drone operators near the northeastern outskirts of Dronivka and in the area of Serebryanske forestry have been recorded.

Dronivka / Yampil on the Deepstate map on January 5, 2026