The situation in Serebryanka is extremely difficult: Russia is trying to transport troops by boat and armored personnel carriers

The occupants want to gain full control of Serebryanka and Dronivka, and then occupy the heights near Zakitne and Platonivka, the DSP explains

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

The situation in the village of Serebryanka in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region is currently extremely difficult, and Russians are trying to deploy additional forces there. This was reported to by 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The brigade claims to be holding positions northeast of Siversk, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, but the occupiers are trying to pull up troops.

"The enemy continues to use mostly small infantry groups tactics. However, the other day near Serebryanka he tried to use armored combat vehicles to avoid a firefight with the 81st Airmobile Brigade paratroopers and quickly transport personnel. Thanks to timely detection and coordinated work of the air defense groups, our paratroopers destroyed the vehicle along with about 10 Russian servicemen," the statement reads.

The Russians also continue to try to transport personnel across the Siversky Donets River from the Serebryany forestry. In the last two days alone, unmanned aerial vehicles of the 81st Brigade destroyed two boats with Russian army personnel.

"This does not allow the enemy to gain a foothold and carry out further assault actions," the paratroopers emphasized .

The military reminded that the key goal of the Russians on this section of the front is to gain full control over the settlements of Serebryanka and Dronivka, as these two villages will serve as springboards for the accumulation of manpower and equipment. If they are captured, the Russians' goal is to further advance and occupy the heights near the settlements of Zakitne and Platonivka.

On the DeepState map, Serebryanka has been marked as "red" since December 19, and Dronivka is partially occupied and partially in the gray zone. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the occupation of these settlements.

Serebryanka and Dronivka on the DeepState map as of December 21