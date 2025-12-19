Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about the capture of Serebryanka and Dronivka
The information about the alleged capture of Serebryanka and Dronivka by the enemy is not true. About this reported in the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As of now, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions within these settlements and on the adjacent borders.
According to the military, after massive artillery shelling and drone attacks, the enemy is trying to infiltrate the interposition space using the terrain and dense forests. Disguised as local residents, the occupiers focus on localized assaults and sabotage attacks.
The enemy uses the Siverskyi Donets River for logistics and to cover its routes. However, Ukrainian units detect these attempts in time and disrupt the enemy's plans with fire and countermeasures.
"The situation remains tense, the command is controlling the troops in a normal mode," the statement said.
Information on the alleged capture of Serebryanka by Russians appeared december 16 on the DeepState. As of December 19, the settlement is marked red ("occupied") on the portal's map.
- on December 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the Russian "capture" of Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region. The military noted that the enemy's morale was too low and they were surrendering.
- on December 17, it became known that Russia had once again stated about the alleged control of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, explained that Russian ministers continue to lie because they do not want to end the full-scale war and are afraid of losing their positions.
