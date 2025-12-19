Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about the capture of Serebryanka and Dronivka

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to control these settlements and have established themselves on the outskirts of them

Ukrainian military (Photo: 81st separate airborne Slobozhanskaya brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook)

The information about the alleged capture of Serebryanka and Dronivka by the enemy is not true. About this reported in the 81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of now, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions within these settlements and on the adjacent borders.

According to the military, after massive artillery shelling and drone attacks, the enemy is trying to infiltrate the interposition space using the terrain and dense forests. Disguised as local residents, the occupiers focus on localized assaults and sabotage attacks.

The enemy uses the Siverskyi Donets River for logistics and to cover its routes. However, Ukrainian units detect these attempts in time and disrupt the enemy's plans with fire and countermeasures.

"The situation remains tense, the command is controlling the troops in a normal mode," the statement said.

Information on the alleged capture of Serebryanka by Russians appeared december 16 on the DeepState. As of December 19, the settlement is marked red ("occupied") on the portal's map.

