Armenian PM Pashinyan declares Yerevan never side with Russia on Ukraine war

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan also stressed that Armenia's military cooperation projects are not directed against other countries

Nikol Pashinyan (Photo: EPA)

Yerevan is not an ally of Moscow in the war against Ukraine, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with The Telegraph.

At the same time, he stressed that Armenia's security cooperation with the United States, France and other countries is not directed against another partner, probably referring to Russia.

"I said, in the Ukraine situation, we are not Russia’s ally. And that’s the reality," Pashinyan stated.

He also noted that he hopes to conclude a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

In 2023, during a two-day operation, Azerbaijan achieved the final surrender of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

From January 1, 2024, the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic officially ceased to exist.

Azerbaijan regained control over the region 32 years after the declaration of "independence" of NKR and massively detained its former leadership, in particular former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, former "defense minister" Lyova Mnatsakanyan, former de-facto "president" Arayik Harutyunyan.

Almost the entire Armenian population left Nagorno-Karabakh.