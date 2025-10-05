The Head of State said that it was premature to delegate the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers, with which Babish agreed

Peter Pavel (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel until he entrusted the formation of the government to the winner of the parliamentary elections, the populist ANO movement. This was reported by media České noviny after the first day of consultations between the head of state and political forces.

Pavel had talks with the head of ANO, a former prime minister of a country with anti-Ukrainian views, Andrej Babiš.

According to the president, it is premature to entrust the ANO with the formation of a cabinet, and Babiš agreed.

The Head of State noted that it would make sense to talk about such an instruction when the outlines of the government begin to emerge, which would have a chance to receive support from the lower house of parliament.

Pavel expects to convene a constituent assembly of the Chamber of Deputies in early November, which, according to the president, will give the parties enough space for negotiations.

The politician noted that his priorities are the country's pro-Western course and preservation of membership in the European Union and NATO, which are the best guarantee of security and prosperity. Another priority, according to Pavlo, is to preserve the institutions of a democratic state.

The Czech leader wants to adhere to these parameters during all negotiations that will lead to the formation of a new government.

Paul also received the head of the ODS party and the current prime minister of the country Petr Fiala, the leader of the People's Party Marek Vyboryny, the leader of the TOP 09 party Marketa Pekarova Adamova, and the head of the STAN movement Vitom Rakusan.

On October 6, consultations are scheduled with the head of the Pirate Party, as well as the leaders of the pro-Russian SPD and Motorists for Self (AUTO).