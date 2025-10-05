In the Czech Republic, the head of an anti-Ukrainian party wants it to join the government

For example, the SPD is interested in the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the Transportation Ministry, Okamura said

Tomio Okamura (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

In the Czech Republic, the head of the far-right anti-Ukrainian SPD party, Tomio Okamura, said that he wants his political force to participate in the new government together with the winner of the election, the ANO movement. The politician said this on CNN Prima News, reports media České noviny.

Okamura noted that the SPD is interested in, for example, the ministries of interior, defense, and transportation.

"We have always positioned ourselves as a party concerned with security issues, so we are interested in the Interior Ministry, for example. Of course, we are concerned about the uncontrolled arms sales abroad that the Fiala government is demonstrating, so we would like to know what is happening in the defense sector. Our voters are very concerned that not enough highways are being built and that trains are overcrowded, so a ministry like this is definitely a very practical and important ministry," the politician told.

He also said that he wants his party to be represented in the leadership of the lower house of parliament.

In the new convocation, the SPD will have 10 deputies instead of the current 20, with five more seats going to non-members of the party from its candidate list.

Meanwhile, the head of another pro-Russian party, Motoristy sobě (Motorists for themselves, AUTO), Oto Klempirž, would also recommend that his political party participate in the government.