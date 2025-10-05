Czech President to hold post-election consultations with party leaders

Peter Pavel (Photo: Kena Betancur/EPA)

On Sunday, October 5, Czech President Petr Pavel will hold post-election consultations with the leaders of the parties that were elected to the Chamber of Deputies. This was reported by the media Ceske Noviny.

On this day, he will receive the heads of ANO, ODS, KDU-ČSL, TOP 09 and STAN in Prague Castle, and further meetings are scheduled for Monday.

First, Pawel will meet with the leader of the ANO party, which won the election, Andrei Babish. The day before, he had already held talks on possible post-election cooperation with representatives of the Motorists for Our Own Party and the SPD.

Pavel will then meet with the leader of ODS and the current Prime Minister of the country Petr Fiala, then with the leader of the People's Party Marek Vyborny, then with the leader of TOP 09, Markita Pekarova Adamova, and finally with the leader of the STAN movement, Vit Rakusan.

The Czech President is expected to give a briefing on the results of the meetings at 16:00.

On October 3, the Czech Republic launched parliamentary elections, which ended on October 4 with the victory of the ANO party, it won 35% of the vote.

The current Czech Prime Minister admitted his defeat and congratulated Babiš.