Pavel warned against canceling the initiative on ammunition for the UAF. He says it will harm the Czech Republic

Termination of support under the Czech Initiative will have a negative impact on Ukraine, the President believes

Peter Pavel (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

If the Czech Republic reduces or even stops supporting Ukraine within the framework of the ammunition supply initiative, it will harm Prague in the first place. This opinion was expressed at a briefing by Czech President Petr Pavel after a meeting with leaders of political parties, ČTK.

The leader of the ANO party, which won the parliamentary elections, Andrej Babiš has repeatedly expressed skepticism about this initiative. He spoke about its cancellation and that it should work under the auspices of NATO, not the Czech Republic.

See also Imagine that the wrong people got to power. What to expect from the Czech parliamentary elections

Pavel said he believes this initiative is important for the Czech Republic for many reasons.

"First of all, it is about our reliability in relations with Ukraine, which really depends on the supply of ammunition within the framework of the Czech initiative," he said.

The Czech president believes that if "we somehow reduce or even stop this support, we will harm ourselves first and foremost." In his opinion, the cessation of support will also have a negative impact on Ukraine, where many more people will die.

At the same time, Pavel does not deny Babish's interest in receiving more information about the initiative. According to him, transparency is not a problem.

"I assume that both Babiš and representatives of other political parties will primarily take into account the interests of the Czech Republic, our allies and partners, such as Ukraine. And we will not harm them or ourselves," the president added.