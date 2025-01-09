Pentagon announces $500 million in final military aid to Ukraine under Biden

The package will include air defense missiles and other weapons

Lloyd Austin (Photo: Pentagon)

The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during the Ramstein meeting on Thursday, as reported by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

This was his last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, but he is proud of what the allies have achieved together for Ukraine.

"Today, I am announcing another allocation of $500 million in assistance. This includes additional air defense missiles, more munitions, and more air-to-ground weapons," Austin said.

The package also includes equipment to support F-16 aircraft in Ukraine.

Austin emphasized that the full-scale war is a challenge to the free world and that allies are interested in ensuring that "autocrats cannot place their imperial ambitions" above the rights and freedoms of sovereign peoples.

"Ukraine is fighting a just war of self-defense. And this is one of the greatest causes of our time," the Pentagon chief said.

On December 30, President Joe Biden announced a $2.5 billion defense aid package for Ukraine. Later, the State Department revealed the contents of a $1.25 billion package, which is part of the aid.

On January 7, it was reported that the U.S. was preparing to announce a "substantial" aid package for Ukraine, which would be the last for the Biden administration.

On January 9, the Pentagon disclosed that the Biden administration would not be able to spend several billion dollars allocated for Ukraine, leaving them for the Trump administration.