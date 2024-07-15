Pentagon explains ban on Ukraine's ATACMS strikes inside Russia

US officials warn of potential consequences if targets within Russia without strategic impact are hit

Pat Ryder (Photo - Pentagon / Alexander Kubitza)

The United States is maintaining its ban on Ukraine using long-range ATACMS to strike Russia, citing concerns about "escalation," expansion of the war, or "unforeseen consequences," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in an interview with Voice of America.

When asked if the US approach might change, Ryder said the United States continues to discuss Ukraine's needs "on a very regular basis" regarding defending its sovereign territory and reclaiming occupied areas.

He reminded that the United States recently sanctioned the use of American munitions across the border for retaliatory fire and defensive strikes.

"If Russians are massing troops, shelling from artillery, or launching missiles from aircraft across the border, we've acknowledged that fact and given Ukrainians permission. But our policy on long-range strikes hasn't changed. I think it's important to understand here that we don't want to see unintended consequences, an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one beyond Ukraine," Ryder said.

He believes "everyone needs to consider this and take it very seriously," but assured that the United States in no way underestimates the threat Russia poses to Ukraine.

The journalist asked how the situation could escalate, given that it didn't escalate after the United States allowed strikes on border areas.

"I think in this case we're talking about common sense: if you're being shelled across the border or if Russians are massing troops to carry out attacks, say, on Kharkiv. I think it makes sense to give Ukrainians the ability to fire back," he said.

However, the Pentagon representative believes that there is a need to consider secondary and tertiary consequences in terms of potential escalation in case targets inside Russia are attacked that "may not necessarily have a strategic impact or may have unpredictable consequences in terms of escalation".

He said that the US is not at war with Russia and does not seek conflict, but supports Ukraine's right to self-defense.

Ryder added that the United States will continue active discussions with Ukrainians, but for now, the policy on this matter remains unchanged.

