Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to fully cover the sky – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

According to military experts, a total of 25 Patriot air defense systems are needed to fully protect Ukrainian skies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with journalists.

The head of state noted that from the perspective of the existing air defense structure, military experts believe 25 Patriots are needed to fully cover Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that he cannot say how many more Patriots are needed, as "it would reveal how many we already have."

He said that with the help of 25 systems, Ukrainian skies would be fully protected.



