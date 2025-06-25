Pentagon launches investigation into intelligence leak about Iran strike

Hegset confirmed that intelligence findings about the results of the US attack, which appeared in several media outlets, are true.

Pete Hegset (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

The Pentagon has launched a criminal investigation into the leak of a classified report from the US Department of Defense Intelligence Agency, which estimates that damage to Iranian nuclear facilities from US airstrikes did not significantly harm Tehran's nuclear program, Politico reports .

"We are currently investigating the leak with the FBI, as this information is for internal purposes," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during the NATO summit.

He did not provide details of the investigation, but confirmed the secret intelligence assessment and its conclusions, saying its findings had a "low level of credibility."

"The damage to the facilities was moderate to severe, and we believe it is much more likely that they are severe and destroyed," Hegset said.

The Pentagon chief said that press reports detailing the intelligence findings were intended to "present it in a negative light to discredit the president, even though it was an extraordinary success."