Pentagon: No signs Russia plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Department is unsurprised by Putin's updated nuclear doctrine

Photo by EPA

The United States has seen no indications that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing.

According to Singh, the Pentagon is not surprised by Russia's recent update to its nuclear doctrine, noting that Moscow has been signaling its intent to do so for weeks.

"It’s the same irresponsible rhetoric we've seen before, and frankly, we've observed it over the past two years," Singh said.

She added that the Pentagon will continue to monitor the situation but emphasized there is no evidence suggesting that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Singh also noted that the United States currently sees no need to adjust its own nuclear policy.