Pentagon on the consequences of failing to vote for aid to Ukraine: China to increase provocation

Sabrina Singh (Photo: Pentagon)

China is monitoring how the U.S. supports Ukraine amid the war unleashed by Russia, and if the U.S. falters, China "will be emboldened as well to take even more provocative actions in the Indo-Pacific," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated.

"If the U.S. stops support to Ukraine, we should be clear-eyed about the repercussions," Singh said, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not halt in his quest for power and control beyond Ukraine towards NATO.

"If Putin attacks a NATO ally, we will find ourselves in direct conflict (with Russia - Ed.), as we are committed to defending every inch of NATO," she said.

Singh stated that the U.S. can act responsibly and pay now to help Ukraine or pay a much higher price later to counter more serious consequences.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, that after a 90-minute meeting on February 5, Republican senators stated that the vote planned for February 7 on the bill, which includes aid for Ukraine, is too premature.

