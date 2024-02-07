EU plans to provide Ukraine with over a million ammunition units by the end of 2024 – Borrell

EU High Representative Borrell announced Europe expects to deliver 1,155,000 units to Ukraine by the end of this year

Josep Borrell (Photo: EPA/Olivier Matthys)

The EU's defense industrial base's capacity has increased by 40% and Ukraine will receive over one million artillery ammunition units from the EU by the end of 2024, The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Borrell highlighted the ongoing growth of the EU's defense industrial complex, noting its capacity has risen by 40%.

"I can also give a quite specific figure regarding ammunition: by the end of this year, we are counting on 1,155,000 units," he stated.

Additionally, Borrell added that Ukraine must continue the reform process towards EU integration despite the war.

During the press conference, Shmyhal said that Europe has started to awaken from its "slumbering siesta" and is ramping up the capabilities of its defense industrial complex.

