Pentagon announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine: what's in it

The U.S. package includes artillery rounds, air defense and HIMARS ammunition, Javelins/Stingers, Bradley IFVs, MRAP and HMMWV armored vehicles

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook

The Pentagon announced a $1 billion package after President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine aid bill.

This is the 56th aid package from the U.S. that the Biden administration is providing to Ukraine from existing stocks.

The Pentagon stated that the package contains capabilities to support Ukraine's "most urgent requirements," including air defense systems, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

The new package includes:

→ RIM-7 and AIM-9M air defense missiles;

→ Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

→ small arms and additional ammunition for small arms, including ammunition for countering drones;

→ additional ammunition for HIMARS;

→ 155mm artillery rounds, including rounds High Explosive and Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds;

→ 105mm artillery rounds;

→ 60mm mortar rounds;

→ Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

→ mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs);

→ high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

→ logistics support vehicles;

→ tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;

→ wire-guided and optically tracked TOW missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ precision aerial munitions;

→ airfield support equipment;

→ anti-armor mines;

→ Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

→ demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

→ night vision devices;

→ spare parts, field equipment, training ammunition, maintenance, and other support equipment.

