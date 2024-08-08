Pentagon on Kursk Oblast incursion: Operations with US weapons within scope of support for Ukraine

At the same time, this policy does not foresee long-range strikes against the Russian Federation, in particular against Moscow

The hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast are consistent with the policy of the United States regarding how Ukraine can use the weapons received from them, Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh said at a briefing.

"It is consistent with our policy and we have supported Ukraine from the very beginning to defend themselves against attacks that are coming across the border and for the need for crossfires," she stated.

The official explained: Ukraine is taking measures to protect itself from attacks from Kursk Oblast, and this region is within US policy on where Ukrainian forces can use American-provided weapons, systems and military capabilities.

Regarding the situation in Kursk Oblast, Singh said: the US is getting more information about the events, but noted that it is up to the Ukrainians to talk about their operations. Currently, Ukraine does not officially comment on the situation on the Russian border.

The journalist asked whether it is possible for Ukraine to hit Moscow with such a policy of the United States. Singh replied that the US does not support long-range strikes against Russia, and that the current policy is more about crossfire – and the US has been "very clear" to Ukraine about this.

On August 6, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly breached the border of Kursk Oblast. Videos and photos of alleged fighting on the territory of Russia are circulating on social networks.

On August 7, a White House adviser said that the United States would ask Kyiv for an explanation of what is happening on Ukraine's border with Russia's Kursk Oblast. Subsequently, the spokesman of the State Department stated that the USA is in contact with Ukraine regarding the events in Kursk Oblast, Kyiv did not warn Washington about any operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.

On August 8, The Washington Post, citing an unnamed adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Ukraine currently controls the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast.