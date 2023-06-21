Pentagon to provide $6.2 bn more in military equipment to Ukraine after aid overestimation

The US Department of Defense revealed that it overestimated the military aid provided to Ukraine by $6.2 billion. This money will be used to purchase additional weapons for the Armed Forces, reported the Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

The Pentagon said the accounting error discovered last month was more significant than previously thought.

As Singh explained, the accounting error includes fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and occurred because, in a significant number of cases, during the calculations at the Pentagon, the amounts needed to purchase new weapons were taken into account. Instead, the cost of the weapon at the time it was purchased had to be calculated.

The final calculation of the accounting error is much higher than the Pentagon previously estimated in May, when it first discovered the $3 billion miscalculation.

"We have confirmed that for F.Y. '23 the final calculation is $3.6 billion and for F.Y. '22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion," Singh said.

Answering the journalist's question, she clarified that this money will be used to finance new packages of military aid to Ukraine.

It is expected that today, the United States will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine.

