Pentagon reveals list of weapons included in largest package for Ukrainian army worth $6 billion
As part of the $6 billion military aid package announced during the Ramstein-21 meeting, Ukraine will receive equipment to strengthen its air defense, artillery, drones, and other weapons, according to the US Department of Defense website.
The new military aid package includes:
→ additional ammunition for Patriot, NASAMS, and HIMARS systems;
→ precision aerial munitions;
→ 155mm and 152mm artillery rounds;
→ Switchblade and Puma (UAS) drones;
→ equipment and systems for countering drones;
→ multi-mission and counter-artillery radars;
→ ammunition for laser-guided rocket systems;
→ small arms and additional ammunition;
→ tactical vehicles for towing weapons and equipment;
→ components to support Ukrainian production of UAS and other capabilities;
→ equipment for integrating air defense Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems.
