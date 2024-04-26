Pentagon reveals list of weapons included in largest package for Ukrainian army worth $6 billion

The Pentagon stated that the new aid package is aimed at meeting Ukraine's immediate and long-term needs in the war

NASAMS system (Photo: Raytheon)

As part of the $6 billion military aid package announced during the Ramstein-21 meeting, Ukraine will receive equipment to strengthen its air defense, artillery, drones, and other weapons, according to the US Department of Defense website.

The new military aid package includes:



→ additional ammunition for Patriot, NASAMS, and HIMARS systems;



→ precision aerial munitions;



→ 155mm and 152mm artillery rounds;



→ Switchblade and Puma (UAS) drones;



→ equipment and systems for countering drones;



→ multi-mission and counter-artillery radars;



→ ammunition for laser-guided rocket systems;



→ small arms and additional ammunition;



→ tactical vehicles for towing weapons and equipment;



→ components to support Ukrainian production of UAS and other capabilities;



→ equipment for integrating air defense Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems.