Biden announces US to begin sending weapons to Ukraine this week

On April 24, Biden signed the bill into law, and on the same day the Pentagon announced a new package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

The United States will begin delivering weapons to Ukraine this week as part of a new aid package, President Joe Biden announced.

The American leader said that on the morning of April 24, he received a bill on aid to allies on his desk and signed it by noon of the same day.

"And this week, we’re sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian bombardment," he said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on April 25 that the United States has already begun supplying Ukraine with the ammunition its armed forces need most.

