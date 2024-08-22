Pentagon still assessing Ukraine's strategic goals in Kursk operation

Sabrina Singh stated that the United States is still gathering more information about Ukraine's actions on Russian territory

Pentagon (Photo by ERA)

The United States is determining what specific goals Ukraine is pursuing during operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, particularly regarding the creation of a buffer zone, said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Responding to a question about why the United States is still refraining from assessing the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk Oblast, Singh replied: "When it comes to Kursk, we have an understanding from what President Zelenskyy laid out that they want to create a buffer zone. We are still working on with Ukraine on how that fits into their strategic objectives on the battlefield itself."

Read also: Ukraine's minister: Russia has not requested a humanitarian corridor for people in Kursk Oblast