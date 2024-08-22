Ukraine's minister: Russia has not requested a humanitarian corridor for people in Kursk Oblast

Russia has not asked either Ukraine or the Red Cross to open a humanitarian corridor

Iryna Vereshchuk (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russia has not approached either the Red Cross or Ukraine to organize a humanitarian corridor for people from the Kursk Oblast, as was reported by Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"There have been no appeals from the Russian authorities. We’ve fulfilled our mandate, communicated that possibility, but it was then up to Russia to act – and they’re not doing so," she said.

On August 15, Vereshchuk stated that Ukraine could open a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk Oblast to Sumy.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that the military commandant's office fully ensures the livelihood in the Ukraine-controlled territories of the Kursk Oblast, with local residents receiving humanitarian aid and medicines under the Geneva Convention.

