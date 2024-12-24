Pentagon to invest $253 million in missiles, some of which will be transferred to Ukraine
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a contract worth over $253 million to Williams International to increase the production of missiles, including those used in military support programs for Ukraine, the department's press release says.
The funds will be used to expand the production of engine production capacity, which will enable an increase in the output of precision strike weapons and unmanned systems.
The contract covers the production of:
→ Harpoon anti-ship missiles
→ AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missiles
→ AGM-158C LRASM long-range anti-ship missiles
→ Tomahawk cruise missiles and other precision-guided munitions
The funding will be provided under the 2024 Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024.
On December 21, it was reported that another meeting in the Ramstein format will take place under the current U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Washington believes that Ukraine will have sufficient military aid to continue fighting until the end of 2025, based on the assistance already provided or planned by the end of Biden's term.
Reuters reported that the U.S. will announce a final aid package worth $1.2 billion in the coming days.