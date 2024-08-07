People evacuated from 23 settlements in Sumy Oblast

About 6,000 individuals are to be evacuated

Mandatory evacuation of people has been announced in five communities of the Sumy Oblast, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said during a TV marathon.

He stated that on Wednesday, August 7, he signed an order to implement mandatory evacuation of people from 23 settlements in five communities of the Sumy Oblast.

"Tasks have been set, evacuation forces and means are prepared to protect and not endanger our population in these settlements," Artiukh said.

He noted that the plan is to evacuate about 6,000 people, including 425 children.

"The primary task is the evacuation of families with children. Places where they will reside have been prepared," the head of the Sumy RMA stressed.

