People's Deputies will still decide whether to support Kravchenko's candidacy for the position of Prosecutor General

The MPs will still decide at faction meetings whether to support the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General, whose candidacy was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 16. Three MPs spoke about this in comments to the LIGA.net text.

Kravchenko currently heads the State Tax Service. Whether the people's deputies will agree with his candidacy for Prosecutor General will be known this week. However, for now, the people's deputies are very cautious in their statements.

"There will be a faction meeting tomorrow, so I can't say anything right now. I don't know him personally, I haven't crossed paths. We'll see each other at the faction – we'll make decisions there," Fedir Venislavsky, a People's Deputy from the ruling Servant of the People faction, told LIGA.net.

The opposition faction Holos has also not yet had time to discuss the candidacy.

People's Deputy from this political force Yaroslav Zheleznyak told LIGA.net that Kravchenko "did a good job" with his duties as head of the tax department: "And this is what a person with oppositional views says. He fulfilled his task."

Also on Tuesday, June 17, the Batkivshchyna faction plans to discuss Kravchenko's candidacy, said People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko.

"We know that Mr. Kravchenko did not pass the competition for the position of head of NABU. He comes from the prosecutor's office system, and for him this position is much more natural than leading the tax office," the elected official noted.