F-16 transfer on schedule, expected in spring 2024 – Ukraine's ambassador to NATO

A coalition tasked with transferring these fighters to Ukraine will present its report at the Ramstein meeting tomorrow.

F-16 fighter (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

On February 14th, at a new meeting of Ukraine's partners in the Ramstein format, the coalition will have a briefing preparing F-16 fighters for delivery to the Ukrainian Air Force. Everything is proceeding according to plan, making spring 2024 a realistic timeframe for receiving these aircraft, as stated by Natalia Galibarenko, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, as reported by Hromadske Radio.

"Tomorrow's meeting will be held in the Ramstein format, and there will be a briefing by the F-16 coalition on how everything is progressing. So, I think that after tomorrow's session, there might be more detailed information, but for now, everything is going according to plan. And spring 2024 is among the realistic timelines mentioned," said the official.

Preparations are underway on several levels: this includes the maintenance of the fighters themselves and training pilots in skills and English language proficiency.

Galibarenko said there is also a significant amount of preparation in training personnel who will service the aircraft: "And this was launched approximately at the same level as the pilots."

The official stated there is also preparation of certain infrastructure underway, as not all Ukrainian runways are ready for F-16s.



