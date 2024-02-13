The role of drones on the battlefield increases daily, war enters a new phase — Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief stated that the use of ground robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules is now commonplace for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The role of drones in warfare is growing daily as their usage increases on both sides, marking the war's transition into a new phase, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with ZDF before his new appointment.

He stated that now practically in all links of military management, every commander can see the battlefield.

"Whereas previously he could see some limited part from a dugout or observation post, now he sees the whole picture of the combat operations and much more," Syrskyi said.

He also stated, "This war significantly elevates the importance of technological progress in the Armed Forces and in the process of armed struggle itself."

He said the use of ground robotic platforms and remotely controlled modules has become commonplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, helping to save soldiers' lives.

"The war is thus transitioning into a new phase," the Commander-in-Chief added.

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Syrskyi would be the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and mentioned military personnel who would be considered for leadership positions in the army. Syrskyi published his priorities for the position.

