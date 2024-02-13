Russian occupiers spread rumors of "heavy losses" of Ukrainian army near Selydove

The commander of the Tavriia Strategic Operational Group reported a solitary Russian Uragan strike in Pokrovsk Raion today, with no casualties

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, Russian propaganda outlets spread information about an alleged Russian missile strike on a concentration of Ukrainian military and "heavy losses" for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Selydove in the Pokrovsk Raion of Donetsk Oblast. The commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi refuted the occupiers' claims, stating it was a Russian information and psychological operation.

"Russian propagandists launched a disinformation campaign about supposed losses of the Ukrainian Defence Forces near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast. This is a Russian PSYOP," he wrote.

Tarnavskyi says that in this way, the occupiers divert attention from their daily colossal losses in the direction: on February 12 alone, the occupiers lost 645 soldiers, and from February 5 to 11, a total of 2947 persons.

Regarding the shelling in the Pokrovsk Raion, the commander reported that around 10:40, the invaders struck with Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems at the village of Tsukuryne.

Emergency services personnel surveyed the area and found that the Russian shelling damaged two multi-story residential buildings and a car, but there were no casualties or fatalities, according to the military.

Tarnavskyi urged to trust only official sources of information.

The distance from Selydove to the nearest front line is about 20 km.

Selidove on the Deepstate map

