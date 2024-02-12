Russia launches kamikaze drones: Explosions in Dnipro

Russia launches kamikaze drones: Explosions in Dniprosupplemented
Late on the evening of February 12th, Russia once again launched Shaheds at Ukraine, and an explosion was heard in Dnipro, local social media reported.
At 22:29, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that several groups of strike UAVs were moving through the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a northerly direction.
At 22:43, residents of Dnipro were urged to stay in shelters.
By 22:50, according to Dnipro's social media pages, an explosion was heard in the city. Explosions in the suburbs were also reported.
At 22:53, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, called on Dnipro residents to stay away from windows.
As of 22:59, according to the Air Forces, a new group of Shaheds was moving from the Kherson Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Another explosion was heard in Dnipro at 23:10.
As of 23:24, a new group of Shahed drones was moving from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
