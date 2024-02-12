Russia launches kamikaze drones: Explosions in Dnipro

The aggressor state attacks Ukraine with Shahed drones almost every night

Late on the evening of February 12th, Russia once again launched Shaheds at Ukraine, and an explosion was heard in Dnipro, local social media reported.

At 22:29, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that several groups of strike UAVs were moving through the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a northerly direction.

At 22:43, residents of Dnipro were urged to stay in shelters.

By 22:50, according to Dnipro's social media pages, an explosion was heard in the city. Explosions in the suburbs were also reported.

At 22:53, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, called on Dnipro residents to stay away from windows.

As of 22:59, according to the Air Forces, a new group of Shaheds was moving from the Kherson Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Another explosion was heard in Dnipro at 23:10.

As of 23:24, a new group of Shahed drones was moving from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

