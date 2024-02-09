Russians strike Sumy Oblast with seven air bombs: fatalities, injuries, and destruction reported

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian invaders launched an attack with seven air bombs on border communities in the Sumy Oblast, killing three people and causing injuries, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The occupiers carried out an air strike from the territory of Russia around 14:00, reportedly dropping seven KAB-type air bombs on the Yunakivska, Khotinska, and Mykolaivska communities of Sumy Raion, the department reports.

As of 17:36, it was known that two civilians died as a result of the Russian strike, another woman might be under the rubble, and four individuals were injured, the office says.

The attack by the occupiers also damaged private residential houses, the territory of a farming business, and a storage facility.

Law enforcement has announced the initiation of an investigation for the violation of the laws and customs of war, with the maximum penalty being life imprisonment.

UPDATE: The Sumy Regional State Administration reported that three people died and four were injured. The removal of rubble continues.

