Ukrainian units redeploy to new positions near Vovchansk and Lukiantsi

The General Staff noted that the maneuver aimed to avoid casualties among Ukrainian troops amid Russian strikes and assaults

Illustrative photo - Territorial Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders have repositioned on certain fronts in the Kharkiv Oblast, where intense battles have been ongoing since May 10 due to a new wave of Russian counteroffensives.

Defense forces shifted positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Lukiantsi, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military report stated that 11 enemy attacks were repelled on the Kharkiv axis: in the Hlyboke–Lyptsi, Lukiantsi–Lyptsi, Borysivka–Neskuchne, and Shebekino (Russia)–Vovchansk sectors. Three engagements were still ongoing at the time of the report’s release at 11:20 PM on May 14.

"In certain areas, due to enemy fire and assault actions, and to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses, units maneuvered to more advantageous positions near Lukiantsi and Vovchansk. The battles continue," stated the General Staff.

The military sаіd that Ukrainian units are preventing Russian occupiers from consolidating their positions. Counterattacks are being conducted, and the enemy remains under constant artillery and UAV surveillance and control by the Defense Forces.

Lukyantsi and Vovchansk on the DeepState map

