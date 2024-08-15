Pokrovsk authorities warn of worsening situation, urge evacuation

Russian invaders are slightly more than 10 kilometers from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast (Illustrative photo from Telegram of Vadym Filashkin)

Russians are striking civilian infrastructure and residential areas and the situation is only expected to worsen, prompting local authorities to urge residents to evacuate, as was reported by Serhiy Dobryak, head of the city military administration.

The enemy has "almost approached" the community. The invaders are just over 10 kilometers from the outskirts of Pokrovsk, he wrote.

The official noted that during all attacks on the community and city, the occupiers target either critical infrastructure or private and residential buildings, resulting in civilian casualties.

Authorities are urging locals not to delay evacuation, especially families with children and the elderly.

Dobryak also advised that if people have families and a safe place to go outside of Pokrovsk, they should plan to leave ahead of time without hesitation.

"The situation is only getting worse, it won't get better. The authorities and critical infrastructure remain in place. So I insist: don't delay while you can leave in a planned way, gather your belongings, evacuate," he emphasized.

